UPDATE: Details Released in Murder of 13-Month Old Baby Girl by Father

UPDATE 4/2/2020: On March 28, 2020, officers responded to an apartment on St. Thomas Drive, in Waldorf, for the reported subject not breathing, Upon arrival, EMS and officers arrived on scene and located the 13-month-old inside the residence having trouble breathing, EMS began CPR and transported the victim to Charles Regional Medical Center.
McKay, the child’s biological father was the only person inside of the residence with the child and the sole custodian of her, and had called 911 and reported his daughter was making weird noises and appeared to be having trouble breathing.
Upon arrival at the hospital, medical staff began providing care and observed bruising to the forehead of the victim, which began to swell. Medical staff discovered swelling and bleeding to the frontal lobe of the victim’s brain, as well as blood in her nose and significant blood in her urine, Medical staff provided the preliminary diagnoses of the victim as having phenomena and stated she is in critical condition. A CT scan for further injuries could not be completed due to the victim’s pulse rate continuously dropping.
Police arrived on scene and met with Robert McKay outside of CRMC, and he stated he was home, alone, with his daughter all night. McKay said his daughter was acting normal and did not seem to have any issues prior to him calling EMS, He said he was laying in his bed, with his daughter sleeping on a mattress on the floor next to his bed, when he heard the victim making weird noises, he said it sounded like she was having trouble breathing and he immediately called EMS. McKay stated the victim has had a running nose, a slight fever and a mild cough for a few days but stated he did not think it was anything to be concerned about. He denied the child receiving any types of injuries within the last few days. He said she is learning to walk and falls often but has not fallen or caused injury to herself that seemed to cause any long-term issues, and he has not seen any bruises or swelling on her within the last week.
Police described the child as having significant visible swelling to the front portion of her head, bruising on the right side of her head, bruising to both eyes and visible bruises on the top portions of both
Thighs. While at CMC, the child went into cardiac arrest several times.
The child was transported to Children’s National Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased.
______________________________
When Robert Earl McKay III, was 18, he was found guilty of attempted murder in the second degree in Duluth, Minnesota. McKay was also found guilty of attempted assault in the first degree, assault in the second degree and possession of a firearm by an ineligible person.
McKay, shot another teenager in the abdomen with a 7.65-mm semiautomatic.
During the trial a witness said McKay thought it was “cool how the victim’s stomach smoked after he shot him,” according to the criminal complaint. McKay also said he “likes the feeling when he shoots someone,”
Additionally, McKay is disqualified from possessing a firearm because a domestic assault related conviction and because he is a fugitive from justice from Wisconsin.
UPDATE 4/1/2020: The victim in this case, Divinity Ose McKay, succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased on March 31. The Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office will determine further charges. The investigation is ongoing.
3/31/2020: On March 30, 2020, at approximately 2:00 a.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2000 block of St. Thomas Drive in Waldorf after a man called and reported his 13-month-old daughter was having trouble breathing.
When officers and paramedics arrived, the child was unresponsive, and she was transported to the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center for treatment.
Detectives responded to the hospital to conduct an investigation. As detectives began gathering information, the girl’s father, Robert Earl McKay, III, 29, of Waldorf, assaulted one of the investigators. He was arrested, charged with assault and taken to the detention center.
The child was subsequently transported to Children’s National Medical Center in Washington, D.C. and admitted in critical condition. Upon examination and other medical testing, detectives learned the toddler sustained trauma consistent with child abuse. Detectives are obtaining additional charges for McKay to include attempted murder, child abuse, first-degree assault, and second-degree assault. In addition, while serving a search warrant at McKay’s residence, detectives found a regulated firearm which he is prohibited from possessing due to a previous felony conviction.
The child’s mother was at work when the 911 call came in. Further, no other children reside at the residence.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective A. Worley at (301) 609- 6518.
The investigation is ongoing.
Why do some women pick such losers?
Bullet in his head…PERIOD.Take the judges,commissioners and DA’s out of the equation.
I Agree 100% !!
He’ll go to jail and have what’s called “bad paperwork”. They may not even be able to put him in Gen Pop. Guys gonna get beat down daily.
Innocent until proven guilty. You are no better than him in wanting another human being dead with due process and proven guilty by a jury of his peers.
ABSOFREAKINLUTELY!
Look at the head on that. What a pos. He’ll be back on the street in a few days thanks to the justice system
What a POS!
Unfortunately, there is going to be a lot more of this with more people at home.
I hope he rots in hell!
You dont deserve to be called a childs father. Prayers for the toddler will recover fully. And for the mother I’m sorry you were not there to protect your child. Hope you both recover from this. Be strong.
Y’all don’t know his skruggles. He’s remorseful, just look at him.
lol trollin!
i don’t know what skruggles are, but NO CHILD DESERVES TO BE BEATEN BY THEIR PARENTS, ESPECIALLY IF THEY ARE 13 MONTHS OLD!!!! yeah, he feels bad because his ass is going to be staying in jail, because he had a gun and he’s already a felon.
ONE THING I DO KNOW IS HE IS A F#####G F####STICK AND WE INHERITED HIM FROM Duluth, Minnesota. I ALSO PUT BLAME ON THE MOTHER FOR GETTING IN BED WITH THIS STICK
POS
This POS is still alive?
Unfortunately, yes. Also unfortunately his 13-month old daughter died from her injuries too.
No, she passed away. Probably for the best anyway. With a father like that it’d grow up to be another statistic.
Put him in general population and run the story(with pictures of the child) on the TV in the common room. Turn off the cameras and let nature take its course.
Sounds like you are familiar with ‘the inside’.
I will never tell.
It’s common knowledge that this happens
Shotgun to the head enough said
Too quick. Beat him like he did to her and let the internal bleeding take care of him while he’s strapped down.
Wonder how he’ll do once he comes up against someone much bigger and stronger than a 2 year old girl, coward!!
Look up his attempted murder 10 years ago. He talks about how cool it was to see the victim’s stomach smoke after he shot him, and said he liked the feeling of shooting someone. He shouldn’t be around people!!
My heart breaks for that poor baby.
you making fun of him, but thing is they only catch like 1 outta 100 so we win. Or if you prefer “we wins”
In all likelihood he’s emotionally disturbed and has anger management issues. Probably beats the mom. No doubt couldn’t handle the constant attention and catering to that a 13-month old child requires and became frustrated.
Not making excuses just offering explanations.
That is neither an excuse, nor an explanation.
Excuses, Excuses!!!! When are those bleeding hearts going to call this man what he really is???????? A MURDERER!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Prayers for the child.. Mother is probably some brain washed white whore, hooked up with a loser, working to support his sorry ass on top of it..
Could be wrong, however I doubt it, we all see this situation all the time, he was no doubt angry because he couldn’t run with his hommies
RIP sweet angel
If he was sent to 152 months, which is 12+ years, how is he out of prison? It should be more difficult for felons to get out of jail; good behavior or not. This is ridiculous. What was the sentencing judge thinking. Part of this needs to fall on them. Tougher sentences for violent criminals who can’t learn a lesson. What do you do with the mad dog….
I know him
He has sex with men
From the above article on Mr. McKay. YOU ALL have rushed to stereotypical judgement without justification! Yes, he may be a felon but allow him to have due process. The statement “detectives learned the toddler sustained trauma consistent with child abuse” So what does consistent with child abuse means? Did Mr. McKay attempted at CPR or other method/s to save his daughter life since the child was having issues with breathing? Secondly, did Mr. McKay really “assaulted one of the investigators” or did the investigator rushed to judgement like all you are? Try to walk in Mr. McKay shoes and see if life WOULD EVER be FAIR to a BLACK man with ANY criminal record! No I am not playing the race card but I am asking that you all see this situation through the eyes of what it’s like to be a black man in American. Ask yourself Why does the Maryland have the HIGHEST number of black male incarceration – its more than double the NATIONAL AVERAGE! Look at those charges? Please education yourselves on what Maryland’s Criminal Justice system does on the charging documents- the prosecutors in Maryland ties unwarranted charges to individuals charging documents once the case/s is/ are vetted before a judge and the lesser charges are found that individual/s cannot have the other charges removed so if you are guilty of one it is assumption that you are guilty of all charges and those charge/s will remain on your record/s- cannot be expunged . This because Maryland’s Criminal Justice system have not been UPDATED and it is unfair to ALL defendants! In essence this is WRONG! Please no negativity just research the national imprisonment rates and you will see that MARYLAND is the highest.
Sincerely ,
STSB
I would attempt to see the world through his daughters eyes but unfortunately she is dead so I would see nothing. To respond to your statement about racial unfairness check below.
In 2017, 339 murders were cleared with two percent of these clearances involving only
juvenile offenders. A total of 342 persons were arrested for murder during 2017. A
breakdown of persons arrested for murder was 87 percent male, 13 percent female,
four percent juvenile, 73 percent Black, 26 percent White and less than one percent
consisting of American Indian, Asian and Pacific Islander.
source; crime in maryland – Maryland State Policemdsp.maryland.gov › 2017 Uniform Crime Report
Shut up you moron.
Thug murderer should hang from a rope.
You have to be kidding. It’s hard to tell but you MUST be. He KILLED a baby!! What could that 13 month old have done that would piss him off so bad?? Regardless of color – not everyone is worth defending – especially when they’ve already shown they’re true INNER colors.
What does race or the Maryland judicial system have to do with this? The man was alone with his 13 month old child. The child sustained injuries serious enough to kill her while in his care. You’re telling us he didnt do it? You can’t be serious.
Ummm… what?! The child was abused, and he was the only one home. What other conclusions are there?!
Or he’s a pos that feels over entitlement and never was held accountable for his actions. A baby has died because of that.
Just shoot him and be done.
Why waste tax payers $$ to house & feed losers like this??
He needs to be an accidental shooting after he suffers some of the
abuse he put on an innocent child!! UNBELIEVABLE!!!
I Can you have a gun you plan on using it. A grown man hand is just a weapon on a babies body. We all have struggled but we don’t take it out on a baby. Rest in peace little angel God have you now.
I heard about this on the radio. While listening to the news, my initial reaction was to envision a trailer park looking white dude. Then the next day, the update was that the daughter died. When they mentioned the name of the deceased, I quickly realized I was mistaken, and the fine upstanding citizen was not a trailer park looking white dude at all. And here we are with confirmation
one look…I wouldn’t buy a used vehicle from him ! and I wouldn’t go in a church with him even with lighting rods on top of it !
Black or White no child need to be beaten like that people like to judge by colors it doesn’t matter what colors you are a child should be beaten to death a baby can’t speak up for it’s self if he man enough to kill he needs to be man enough to take the punishment God said thou should not kill he didn’t say what color can kill he said don’t kill and it also state in the bible an eye for a eye and a tooth for a tooth so that man killed a baby and need to be punished
KILL HIM
Life in jail without parole that was a A child I don’t care about his past I care about the future he just took