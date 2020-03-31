Maryland State Police Executive Order Enforcement

Maryland State Police Superintendent Colonel Woodrow Jones III has directed troopers to continue their public education and enforcement efforts regarding the Governor’s Executive Orders and last night issued specific instructions regarding the stay-at-home order. Those instructions are as follows:

Enforcement of the expanded Governor’s Executive Order will be conducted by Maryland state troopers. However, troopers will not make traffic stops simply to ask drivers where they are going to determine if their travel is essential or not.

If, in the course of the regular performance of his/her duties, such as during a crash investigation or a traffic stop, the trooper develops information indicating the individual was engaged in non-essential travel, enforcement action can be taken, in consultation with the state’s attorney’s office in that jurisdiction.

While it is not necessary for drivers in Maryland to have documentation about the purpose of travel, having such documentation may help resolve questions.

Troopers will continue to initiate enforcement action when a business or group of more than 10 people is observed in violation of the Governor’s Executive Order.

The Order does not prohibit people from going to the store to get groceries or prescriptions, seeking medical attention at an urgent care facility, getting cleaning or laundry supplies. In addition, the Order does not prevent people from going out to get necessities for pets or other livestock.

The Order allows for travel to care for a family member, friend, pets, etc. Citizens are also permitted to travel for transporting family, friends, pet or livestock for essential health and safety activities.

The Order also allows for travel to and from an educational institution to receive meals or instructional materials for distance learning.

The Order allows for outdoor exercise activities (done in accordance to with social distancing guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and crowd gatherings of 10 people or less. However, such actives may not be done at a park that has been closed by state or local government.

Restaurants can be visited if obtaining food for carry-out or drive-thru only.