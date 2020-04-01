Calvert Deputies Held a ‘Rolling Roll Call’ at the Calvert Health Medical Center for Deputy who Tested Positive for COVID-19

In support of all first responders, CalvertHealth medical staff, health care workers and other essential staff working tirelessly on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office showed their support for all those working to save lives, especially the life of one of their own currently in the ICU fighting of his life.

A Calvert County Sheriff’s Office deputy has tested positive with COVID-19 and is currently hospitalized in critical condition.

Fellow deputies held a ‘rolling roll call’ Tuesday evening at the CalvertHealth Medical Center to show their support for the deputy and their gratitude for CalvertHealth Medical Staff and first responders during this time of crisis.





