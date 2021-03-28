UPDATE: Nearly One Year After Devastating Fire, Captain Pat’s Seafood Having Grand Opening on April 1, 2021!

UPDATE 3/28/2021: The new Captain Pat’s Seafood restaurant is located at the Dennis Point Marina & Campground, at 46555 Dennis Point Way in Drayden.

The new location has a beautiful waterfront view, outdoors seating, picnic area seating, along with boat ramp access, and two bars. The new eatery has a liquor board meeting next month in April.

Pat released the following updates on Facebook, follow their updates here!

“We are doing a soft opening starting Friday 3-26-2021, and everyday until the Grand Opening on April 1, 2021.

Our phone is not yet hooked up still waiting on Verizon but you can reach us by calling are old number 301-866-0000 we are trying to forward it here, and the new number will be 301-994-0000 after April 2, 2021.

Hoping credit card is hooked up by then but please bring cash just in case , Sorry no beer or liquor at this time until the liquor board hearing.

Hours OPEN 7 Days a week. 11:00 a.m., to 10:00 p.m., on Friday and Saturday, and 11:00 a m., to 9:00 p.m., from Sunday to Thursday.

We missed you can’t wait to see you and serve you, God Bless and yum-yum come get you some but please be patience while we get back in the groove”

UPDATE: On Friday, April 3, 2020, at approximately 6:59 a.m., firefighters from Bay District Volunteer Fire Department and surrounding departments responded to 21901 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park, for the reported commercial building fire.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a single story commercial seafood restaurant with fire showing from the roof, and immediately requested a second alarm.

Over 50 firefighters responded and controlled the fire in 35 minutes.

The owner is identified as Captain Pat’s Seafood, with the estimated loss of structure and contents at $300,000.00

Smoke alarm were present and activated, no fire alarms or sprinklers were in place.

The cause is deemed accidental and caused by an malfunction in the boiler, the fire caused significant damage to the restaurant and its contents

The fire was discovered and called in by a passing motorist.

No injuries were reported.

