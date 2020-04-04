Assisted Living Facility Discovery Commons at Wildewood is Currently Seeking Volunteers, Click to See Details!

Discovery Commons at Wildewood is assisted living facility located at 23185 Milestone Way in California, MD, 20619.

They are currently seeking help and volunteers to keep a positive, entertaining outlook for the residents there, and are currently looking for people willing to volunteer time to sit outside and talk, play instruments, dance, sing or any way to put a smile on the community members faces!

It must be a nice enough day to sit outside to do this, and all volunteers will stay outside of the structure and can be watched/heard from outside through the windows.

If anyone wants to volunteer, they can contact 301-863-7110 or 301-880-0102.

