One Dead, One Seriously Injured After Structure Fire in Prince George’s County, Cause Under Investigation

On Thursday, April 9, 2020, at approximately 12:50 p.m., firefighters in Prince George’s County responded to the 6400 block of Wilburn Drive in Seat Pleasant, for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a split level home with smoke and fire showing from the basement.

Firefighters located two victims in the basement and attempted life saving measures on both victims.

One victim, an unknown aged female was pronounced deceased on the scene. The second victim, an unknown aged male was also unresponsive, and was resuscitated by fire and rescue prior to being transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries or transports were reported. The fire is currently under investigation.

Updates will be provided when they become available.