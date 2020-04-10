Police Investigating Double Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident in Brandywine

On Friday, April 10, 2020, at approximately 1:30 a.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Brandywine Road and North Keys Road in Brandywine, for the reported motor vehicle accident.

Police arrived on the scene to find two vehicles involved in the crash, with the drivers in both vehicles being pronounced dead on scene. One passenger was transported to a local hospital to be treated for unknown injuries.

Investigators are on scene working to determine the circumstances leading up to the collision. If you have any information on this case, please let us know at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

Photo is provided and courtesy of https://www.fox5dc.com/

