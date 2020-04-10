UPDATE: One Driver Identified in Double Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident in Brandywine, Police Working to Confirm Second Identity

UPDATE: The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a collision that killed two drivers in Brandywine early this morning.

The first deceased driver is 52-year-old Tammy Linkous of Harwood, MD. Investigators are working to positively identify the second driver whose car, a Honda, became engulfed in flames after the crash.

On Friday, April 10th, at approximately 1:20 a.m., patrol officers responded to the 14500 block of Brandywine Road for a collision involving two vehicles.

The preliminary investigation revealed the Honda was traveling northbound on Brandywine Road when it crossed the double yellow line into the southbound lanes and struck Linkous’ vehicle.

Investigators are working to determine why the Honda’s driver crossed over into the southbound lanes. Both drivers were pronounced dead on the scene. An unidentified passenger in Linkous’ vehicle was taken to a hospital with what are preliminarily believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477); online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com or the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device).



On Friday, April 10, 2020, at approximately 1:30 a.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Brandywine Road and North Keys Road in Brandywine, for the reported motor vehicle accident.

Police arrived on the scene to find two vehicles involved in the crash, with the drivers in both vehicles being pronounced dead on scene. One passenger was transported to a local hospital to be treated for unknown injuries.

Investigators are on scene working to determine the circumstances leading up to the collision. If you have any information on this case, please let us know at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

Photo is provided and courtesy of https://www.fox5dc.com/

