One Dead and Four Displaced After Apartment Fire in Hyattsville, Fire Currently Under Investigation

April 11, 2020

On Friday, April 10, 2020, at approximately 10:12 p.m., firefighters in Prince George’s County responded to 7007 Highview Terrace in Hyattsville, for the reported apartment fire.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find one apartment unit on fire, and upon further investigation, firefighters found the fire contained to a bedroom in the unit. Firefighters located one deceased subject in the bedroom.

Prince George’s County Fire Investigators responded to the scene to investigate the cause and origin.

Four residents were displaced and are currently being assisted by the Prince George’s County Office of Emergency Management.

Firefighters reported smoke alarms were not sounding when they arrived, and reported two other occupants of the apartment unit escaped and requested emergency medical personnel to check them out.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

