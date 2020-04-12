Police Investigating Fatal Apartment Fire in Hyattsville as Possible Homicide, Fire Still Under Investigation

UPDATE 4/12/2020: Fire Investigators with the Prince George’s County Fire/Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Department along with Detectives from the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit are investigating a fire where a deceased female was located inside of a residence.

On Friday, April 10th, at approximately 10:12 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to 7007 Highview Terrace in Hyattsville.



Units arrived on scene at approximately 10:16 p.m., and found smoke showing from the windows and door of one apartment in a three-story garden-style apartment building.

Firefighters immediately began search efforts while working to extinguish the fire which was contained to a bedroom inside of one of the units. Firefighters located a deceased female in the bedroom. Investigators are working to establish her identity. The body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy which will determine cause and manner of death.

Two residents in a nearby apartment self-evacuated during the fire. The Prince George’s County Office of Emergency Management provided assistance to four displaced residents.

Preliminarily, investigators determined the unit did not have a working smoke alarm. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Property damage is estimated at $50,000.

If you have any information about this case please call Fire Investigators at 301-77-ARSON (301- 772-7766) or call Prince George’s County Police Homicide Detectives at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call CrimeSolver’s at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.)



