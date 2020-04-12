AUDIO: Police Investigating Shooting and Motor Vehicle Accident in Waldorf

On Sunday, April 12, 2020, at approximately 2:45 p.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to Brookside Place in the Acton Village in Waldorf, for the reported shooting.

Due to the number of 911 callers and conflicting information from witnesses and callers, dispatchers advised one victim was possibly shot in a blue sedan and fled to a residence on Brookside Place, one witness reported the suspect(s) fled in a grey pickup truck, and one witness reported the victim was put into a grey Hyundai sedan, and reportedly travelling to an area hospital.

Officers responded to Brookside Place and located at least one vehicle, and one residence with damage.

At approximately 2:52 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to Acton Lane and Hamilton Road, for the reported motor vehicle accident, possibly involving a victim or suspect vehicle.

Firefighters arrived on the scene of Acton Lane and Hamilton Road to find one vehicle into a telephone utility pole, and one vehicle off the roadway. Firefighters reported two utility poles were damaged. Officers advised they did not know if the motor vehicle accident was related to the shooting, however, the subjects involved in the crash changed their story multiple times.

Police located one gunshot victim, the grey sedan and the driver/witness at UM Charles Regional Medical Center, the victim was reported to be conscious alert and breathing.

Police are currently investigating the incidents.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a stabbing in Lexington Park that also occurred Easter Sunday.

Updates will be provided when they become available.



https://smnewsnet.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/Easter-Sunday-Shooting-in-Waldorf.mp3