Maryland Reports 12,830 Confirmed Cases and 486 Deaths, an Increase of 722 Cases and 23 Deaths Overnight, Sunday, April 19, 2020

April 19, 2020

On Sunday, April 19, 2020, the Maryland Department of Health reports 12,830 confirmed cases, and 486 deaths, an increase of 722 cases and 23 deaths.

COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland

Number of Confirmed Cases: 12,830
Number of negative test results: 55,061
Number of Deaths: 486
Number of Probable Deaths: 62
Hospitalizations: 2,886 ever hospitalized
Released From Isolation: 914

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown
Note: Parenthesis = Number of confirmed deaths
Asterisk = Number of probable deaths
NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 33 (1)
Anne Arundel 1,047 (40) 6*
Baltimore City 1,392 (46) 5*
Baltimore County 1,733 (44) 6*
Calvert 113 (3)
Caroline 33
Carroll 313 (27) 1*
Cecil 131 (3)
Charles 370 (17)
Dorchester 21 (1)
Frederick 591 (25) 5*
Garrett 4
Harford 210 (1) 5*
Howard 515 (11) 1*
Kent 18 (1)
Montgomery 2,507 (80) 16*
Prince George’s 3,345 (98) 7*
Queen Anne’s 25 (2)
St. Mary’s 105 (2)
Somerset 10
Talbot 19 (1)
Washington 117 (3)
Wicomico 145 (3)
Worcester 33
Data Not Available (77) 10*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 93
10-19 277
20-29 1,391 (2)
30-39 2,100 (12)
40-49 2,312 (10)
50-59 2,492 (30) 5*
60-69 1,898 (78) 10*
70-79 1,286 (109) 10*
80+ 981 (169) 27*
Age Data Not Available (76) 10*
Female: 6,923 (224) 32*
Male: 5,907 (261) 30*
Gender Data Not Available: (1)

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 4,855 (196) 16*
Asian (NH) 276 (15) 1*
White (NH) 3,037 (159) 34*
Hispanic 1,639 (21)
Other (NH) 505 (14)
Data Not Available 2,518 (81) 11*

Affected Southern Maryland Counties:

  • Prince George’s – 3,345
  • Anne Arundel – 1,047
  • Charles – 370
  • Calvert – 113
  • St. Mary’s – 105


