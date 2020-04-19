Maryland Reports 12,830 Confirmed Cases and 486 Deaths, an Increase of 722 Cases and 23 Deaths Overnight, Sunday, April 19, 2020

On Sunday, April 19, 2020, the Maryland Department of Health reports 12,830 confirmed cases, and 486 deaths, an increase of 722 cases and 23 deaths.
COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland
Number of Confirmed Cases: 12,830
Number of negative test results: 55,061
Number of Deaths: 486
Number of Probable Deaths: 62
Hospitalizations: 2,886 ever hospitalized
Released From Isolation: 914
Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown
Note: Parenthesis = Number of confirmed deaths
Asterisk = Number of probable deaths
NH = Non-Hispanic
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|33
|(1)
|Anne Arundel
|1,047
|(40)
|6*
|Baltimore City
|1,392
|(46)
|5*
|Baltimore County
|1,733
|(44)
|6*
|Calvert
|113
|(3)
|Caroline
|33
|Carroll
|313
|(27)
|1*
|Cecil
|131
|(3)
|Charles
|370
|(17)
|Dorchester
|21
|(1)
|Frederick
|591
|(25)
|5*
|Garrett
|4
|Harford
|210
|(1)
|5*
|Howard
|515
|(11)
|1*
|Kent
|18
|(1)
|Montgomery
|2,507
|(80)
|16*
|Prince George’s
|3,345
|(98)
|7*
|Queen Anne’s
|25
|(2)
|St. Mary’s
|105
|(2)
|Somerset
|10
|Talbot
|19
|(1)
|Washington
|117
|(3)
|Wicomico
|145
|(3)
|Worcester
|33
|Data Not Available
|(77)
|10*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|93
|10-19
|277
|20-29
|1,391
|(2)
|30-39
|2,100
|(12)
|40-49
|2,312
|(10)
|50-59
|2,492
|(30)
|5*
|60-69
|1,898
|(78)
|10*
|70-79
|1,286
|(109)
|10*
|80+
|981
|(169)
|27*
|Age Data Not Available
|(76)
|10*
|Female:
|6,923
|(224)
|32*
|Male:
|5,907
|(261)
|30*
|Gender Data Not Available:
|(1)
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|4,855
|(196)
|16*
|Asian (NH)
|276
|(15)
|1*
|White (NH)
|3,037
|(159)
|34*
|Hispanic
|1,639
|(21)
|Other (NH)
|505
|(14)
|Data Not Available
|2,518
|(81)
|11*
Affected Southern Maryland Counties:
- Prince George’s – 3,345
- Anne Arundel – 1,047
- Charles – 370
- Calvert – 113
- St. Mary’s – 105