Maryland Reports 12,830 Confirmed Cases and 486 Deaths, an Increase of 722 Cases and 23 Deaths Overnight, Sunday, April 19, 2020

On Sunday, April 19, 2020, the Maryland Department of Health reports 12,830 confirmed cases, and 486 deaths, an increase of 722 cases and 23 deaths.

COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland

Number of Confirmed Cases: 12,830

Number of negative test results: 55,061

Number of Deaths: 486

Number of Probable Deaths: 62

Hospitalizations: 2,886 ever hospitalized

Released From Isolation: 914

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown

Note: Parenthesis = Number of confirmed deaths

Asterisk = Number of probable deaths

NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 33 (1) Anne Arundel 1,047 (40) 6* Baltimore City 1,392 (46) 5* Baltimore County 1,733 (44) 6* Calvert 113 (3) Caroline 33 Carroll 313 (27) 1* Cecil 131 (3) Charles 370 (17) Dorchester 21 (1) Frederick 591 (25) 5* Garrett 4 Harford 210 (1) 5* Howard 515 (11) 1* Kent 18 (1) Montgomery 2,507 (80) 16* Prince George’s 3,345 (98) 7* Queen Anne’s 25 (2) St. Mary’s 105 (2) Somerset 10 Talbot 19 (1) Washington 117 (3) Wicomico 145 (3) Worcester 33 Data Not Available (77) 10*

By Age Range and Gender



Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 93 10-19 277 20-29 1,391 (2) 30-39 2,100 (12) 40-49 2,312 (10) 50-59 2,492 (30) 5* 60-69 1,898 (78) 10* 70-79 1,286 (109) 10* 80+ 981 (169) 27* Age Data Not Available (76) 10* Female: 6,923 (224) 32* Male: 5,907 (261) 30* Gender Data Not Available: (1)

By Race and Ethnicity



Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 4,855 (196) 16* Asian (NH) 276 (15) 1* White (NH) 3,037 (159) 34* Hispanic 1,639 (21) Other (NH) 505 (14) Data Not Available 2,518 (81) 11*

Affected Southern Maryland Counties:

Prince George’s – 3,345

Anne Arundel – 1,047

Charles – 370

Calvert – 113

St. Mary’s – 105