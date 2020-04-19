MISSING PERSON: Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Whereabouts of 39-Year-Old Patrick Thomas Brown, Missing Since April 13, 2020

April 19, 2020

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau is seeking the whereabouts of Patrick Thomas Brown.

Brown is white male, 39-years-old, 6 feet tall, weighing 205-230lbs, and was last seen on April 13th in Prince Frederick, MD.

Anyone with information in regards to Brown’s whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Josh Buck at 410-474-7015 or Joshua.Buck@calvertcountymd.gov. or use the ‘Submit a Tip’ feature on our mobile app. Please reference case number 20-19861.

To download the new Calvert County Sheriff’s Office mobile app, visit: https://apps.myocv.com/share/a39520678



This entry was posted on April 19, 2020 at 3:20 pm and is filed under All News, Calvert News, County, Law Enforcement, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.