Homicide Detectives Investigating Quadruple Shooting That Leaves Two Dead in Landover

On April 18th, at approximately 11:30 pm, patrol officers were called to the 7500 block of Courtney Place for a shooting. They discovered four victims outside in a parking lot. Each victim was suffering from gunshot wounds. Clark and Jones were pronounced dead on the scene. The other two victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The victims are 24-year-old Pearris Clark of Rockville, and 26-year-old Eugene Deondre Jones of Oxon Hill. Preliminarily, detectives do not believe this was a random crime.

Detectives are working to establish a suspect(s) and motive.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-772-4925. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), text, “PGPD plus your message” to CRIMES (274637) on your cell phone or go to www.pgpolice.org and submit a tip online. Please refer to case 20-0019766.

