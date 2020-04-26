Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision Involving Motorcycle in Hughesville Under Investigation

On Saturday, April 25, 2020, at approximately 1:49 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Carrico Mill Road and Groveheart Place in Hughesville, for the reported motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle.

Dispatchers advised the 911 caller reported an adult male, approximately 40 to 50 years of age was unconscious but breathing, with the operator and motorcycle off the roadway in a field near a utility pole.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single motorcycle involved, with the motorcycle and single occupant located off the roadway near a telephone pole. Firefighters announced CPR in progress upon arrival.

The single patient was declared deceased on the scene approximately 30 minutes after crews arrived on the scene.

Police are currently investigating the crash.

Updates will be provided when they become available.