Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision in Brandywine After Vehicle Strikes Building

May 11, 2020

On Sunday, May 10, 2020, police responded to the area of Brandywine Road, between Airforce Road and Tower Road in Brandywine, for the motor vehicle accident involving a structure.

Police arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle versus a building, with the operator of the vehicle being pronounced deceased on the scene.

Preliminary investigations revealed the vehicle was traveling Southbound on Brandywine Road, when for unknown reasons the vehicle left the roadway and crashed into the building. The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Prince George’s County Police Department is currently investigating the crash.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

