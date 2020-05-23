Maryland Reports 44,424 COVID-19 Cases and 2,092 Deaths, An Increase of 1,071 Cases and 38 Deaths

As of Saturday, May 23, 2020, Maryland reports 45,495 COVID-19 cases and 2,130 deaths. An increase of 893 cases and 47 deaths. Number of negative test results is currently 186,832, an increase of 3,354.
COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland
Number of confirmed cases : 45,495
Number of negative test results : 186,832
Number of confirmed deaths : 2,130
Number of probable deaths : 113
Currently hospitalized : 1,320
Acute care : 796
Intensive care : 524
Ever hospitalized : 7,825
Released from isolation : 3,283
Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|168
|(14)
|Anne Arundel
|3,282
|(142)
|8*
|Baltimore City
|4,673
|(220)
|9*
|Baltimore County
|5,290
|(284)
|15*
|Calvert
|298
|(14)
|1*
|Caroline
|231
|Carroll
|765
|(74)
|2*
|Cecil
|342
|(20)
|Charles
|969
|(67)
|2*
|Dorchester
|126
|(2)
|Frederick
|1,661
|(89)
|7*
|Garrett
|7
|Harford
|764
|(43)
|3*
|Howard
|1,638
|(48)
|4*
|Kent
|148
|(15)
|Montgomery
|9,699
|(514)
|36*
|Prince George’s
|13,324
|(462)
|22*
|Queen Anne’s
|146
|(12)
|St. Mary’s
|379
|(14)
|Somerset
|71
|(1)
|Talbot
|77
|(1)
|Washington
|398
|(10)
|Wicomico
|859
|(22)
|Worcester
|180
|(7)
|1*
|Data not available
|(55)
|3*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|989
|10-19
|1,852
|(1)
|20-29
|6,146
|(12)
|1*
|30-39
|8,425
|(28)
|4*
|40-49
|8,264
|(57)
|4*
|50-59
|7,556
|(146)
|10*
|60-69
|5,428
|(333)
|11*
|70-79
|3,541
|(528)
|15*
|80+
|3,294
|(971)
|65*
|Data not available
|(54)
|3*
|Female
|23,677
|(1,056)
|68*
|Male
|21,818
|(1,074)
|45*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|13,527
|(891)
|37*
|Asian (NH)
|873
|(81)
|6*
|White (NH)
|9,075
|(886)
|59*
|Hispanic
|11,035
|(187)
|7*
|Other (NH)
|2,219
|(26)
|Data not available
|8,766
|(59)
|4*