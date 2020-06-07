MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital Operating Under Code Green “Mini-Disaster” Due to Power Outage, No Transports Accepted
The MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital is currently under code GREEN “Mini-Disaster” due to a power outage, and is not accepting any transported patients.
All emergency medical transport units will be transporting patients to the CalvertHealth Medical Center in Calvert, or UM Charles Regional Medical Center in Charles County.
Live status update can be found here.
Updates will be provided when they become available.
This entry was posted on June 7, 2020 at 2:21 pm and is filed under All News, Calvert News, Charles News, County, Fire & Rescue, More News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.