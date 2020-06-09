Maryland State Police Investigating Murder of 71 Year-Old Prince Frederick Woman

Maryland State Police are investigating the apparent murder of a Calvert County woman who was found dead in her home this morning.

The victim is identified as Rose M. Long, 71, of the 200-block of Stafford Road, Prince Frederick, Md. She was pronounced dead in her home. Her body has been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m. today, troopers at the Prince Frederick Barrack responded to a call from a relative of the victim who had gone to visit her. When troopers arrived at the home, they found the victim deceased in the living room. Troopers observed items in the home in disarray and found evidence of an assault.

Maryland State Police Homicide Unit investigators responded to continue the investigation. The preliminary investigation indicates the victim, who lived alone, was assaulted and killed in her home sometime within the past two days.

Investigators determined the victim’s car was missing and may have been taken by the suspect. The victim’s car is identified as a maroon 2000 Toyota Camry, MD registration AKE947. A lookout has been issued for the vehicle. Anyone who may see this car is urged to contact police immediately.

State Police crime scene technicians continue to process the scene and homicide investigators are continuing a neighborhood canvas to identify anyone who may have seen anything suspicious or have any information regarding a suspect in this crime. Assistance is being provided by investigators from the State Police Criminal Enforcement Division and troopers from the Prince Frederick Barrack.

Anyone with information about this apparent murder is urged to contact Maryland State Police immediately at 410-535-1400. Callers may remain anonymous.