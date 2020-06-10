Maryland State Fire Marshal Investigating Stolen Vehicle Found Fully Engulfed in Flames in California

On Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at approximately 2:30 a.m., police and firefighters responded to the area of 23830 Patuxent Boulevard and Myrtle Point Road in California, for the reported vehicle on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a vehicle fully engulfed in flames.

Six volunteer firefighters from Bay District responded to the scene and extinguished the fire in approximately 30 minutes.

Firefighters and HAZMAT units from NAS Patuxent River responded to the scene due to the vehicles fuel tank leaking fuel into a nearby storm drain. Representatives from the Maryland Department of the Environment were requested.

No injuries were reported.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene with the Maryland State Fire Marshal investigating the incident.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

