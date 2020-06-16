UPDATE: Police say Person of Interest in Custody After Triple Shooting and Murder in Waldorf

UPDATE 9:25 p.m: “Shooting on Shawnee Lane: Three people shot. One adult male victim pronounced deceased on scene. Two other adult males with gunshot wounds were found in car on Acton Lane. They were transported to hospital.

Officers have located a person of interest. Motive is not known at this time.

Anyone with info should call 301-932-2222. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Detectives are investigating and will be in area for several hours.

6/15/2020: Charles County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of three people shot in the area of Acton Lane/Western Parkway and Shawnee Lane, in Waldorf.

Helicopters have been dispatched to the scene for two patients, and another was pronounced deceased at the scene.

More details will be released as they become available.



https://smnewsnet.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/202006151827-33426-27290.mp3