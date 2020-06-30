Pedestrian and Driver Involved in Hit and Run in Lexington Park Identified

UPDATE: On June 29, 2020 at approximately 9:02 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 21000 block of Great Mills Road in Great Mills, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

Preliminary investigation determined Dwayne Scott Reece, age 47 of Callaway, was intoxicated and entered the roadway of Great Mills Road near Carefree Way. Reece was struck by an unknown vehicle and sustained incapacitating injuries.

Reece was flown to an area trauma center for treatment and remains in critical but stable condition.

On June 30, 2020 the operator of the striking vehicle, Cheryl Lynn Hudson, age 28 of Lexington Park, contacted investigators and at this time the investigation remains open pending a review with the Office of the State’s Attorney for St. Mary’s County. At the time of the collision, Hudson was operating a 2012 Ford Focus.

At this time, alcohol appears to be a contributing factor in the collision. Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information on the collision, that has not provided a statement is asked to contact Corporal Brandon Foor at (301) 475-4200 extension 72265 or by email at Brandon.Foor@stmarysmd.com.

On Monday, June 29, 2020, at approximately 9:00 p.m., police and rescue personnel were alerted to the area of The Mission on Great Mills Road and Tower Lane in Lexington Park, for the reported subject laying in the roadway.

Police arrived on the scene to advise the adult male was unconscious in the roadway and had obvious signs of trauma from a motor vehicle collision.

Fire and rescue personnel were then alerted for the motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian. Crews arrived on the scene within minutes to find the adult male unconscious in the roadway with life threatening injuries and requested a helicopter.

Prior to Trooper 7 landing, emergency medical personnel performed CPR for over 10 minutes on the scene, once the patient was stable enough to transport, the patient was transported to Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 who landed at the Great Mills High School, and transported the victim to an area trauma center with life-threatening injuries.

Police recovered pieces of evidence from the striking vehicle on the scene, with multiple witnesses on the scene reported the striking vehicle was a blue/dark blue Honda Accord sedan with the passenger side mirror broken/missing.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

