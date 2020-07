The La Plata Police Department and Charles County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for an armed suicidal subject in the La Plata area. Subject is a 17 year old white male 6’01” 170lbs fair skin, light brown hair, blue eyes.

He last seen wearing black shirt with white writing on the back, red shorts, white shoes. Subject is armed with a gun. If you see someone matching this description do not approach and call 911.