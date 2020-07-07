Charles County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Identity of Armed Robbery Suspect in Waldorf

On Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at approximately 11:15 a.m., the suspect exited a silver Ford Escape (pictured) in front of a restaurant in Waldorf.

He pointed a black handgun at two victims, stole property, and fled in the vehicle.

Photos of the suspect using the victim’s credit card were obtained from bank security footage. The suspect appears to be in his mid twenties, over 6 feet tall with a large, muscular build, and has tall braids that stick up from his head.

Anyone with information should contact Det. J. Smith at 301-609-6479. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for the tip that leads to the suspect’s arrest. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.

