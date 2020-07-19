Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Collision in Charles County

On Sunday, July 19, 2020, at approximately 8:17 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 7550 Annapolis Woods Road in Welcome, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle.

Dispatchers advised to all responding units the 911 caller reported a single motorcycle accident with the single occupant beyond help.

Emergency medical personnel arrived on the scene and pronounced the single occupant of the motorcycle deceased on the scene.

Police are currently investigating the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.



https://smnewsnet.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Final-MVA-Fatal-7-19-2020.mp3