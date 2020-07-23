Anne Arundel County Man Charged with Murder After Vehicle Chase with Police

On Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at approximately 2:36 p.m., the Anne Arundel County Police Fugitive Apprehension Team was looking for a wanted adult male suspect. The wanted subject, identified as David Roy Bogdanowicz, 52, of no fixed address, had outstanding arrest warrants for Violation of a Protective Order, Assault and Trespassing. The detectives garnered intelligence that he may be frequenting the area of Church Street and Ritchie Highway operating a flatbed truck. Fugitive detectives spotted the truck and observed the wanted subject, David Bogdanowicz, operating it along with one adult female passenger inside.

Detectives followed the vehicle where it made a U-turn into the parking lot of a local business in the 700 block of Church Street, Brooklyn, Maryland. Detectives were able to stop the truck. Detectives converged on the Ford Super Duty flatbed truck where they identified themselves as police officers and gave orders for David Bogdanowicz to stop the truck. The suspect backed the truck up and accelerated forward in the direction of one of the fugitive detectives. The detective discharged one round striking the windshield of the truck.

The truck veered off the parking lot and onto Church Street where the adult female passenger was expelled from the vehicle. Once ejected, David Bogdanowicz, then ran over the female and continued to flee from the area. Fugitive detectives immediately began rendering aid to the victim with the use of a tourniquet and CPR. Detectives continued these life saving measures until relieved by paramedics. The victim, identified as Heather May Noakes, a fifty-two year old woman from the 4200 block of Filbert Street, Curtis Bay, Maryland, succumbed from her injuries at the scene.

Other fugitive detectives began scouring the area where the truck was seen fleeing. A detective located the flatbed truck secreted and abandoned in an alley in the 1600 block of Popland Street, Curtis Bay, Maryland. Shortly thereafter a detective spotted David Bogdanowicz in the area of Popland Street and Curtis Avenue where he tried to flee on foot but eventually surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident.

Homicide Detectives and the Traffic Safety Section responded to the crime scene to assist with the investigation. Members of the Evidence Collection Unit responded and processed the scene. The suspect vehicle, which had been reported stolen during a burglary on July 20, 2020 from a business located in the 1100 block of Dorsey Road, Glen Burnie, Maryland, was secured as evidence.

Homicide Detectives charged David Bogdanowicz with the Second Degree Murder of Ms. Noakes along with First Degree Assault, Theft of a Motor Vehicle and Resisting Arrest. He was also served with the outstanding arrest warrants. The suspect is currently incarcerated at the Anne Arundel County Detention Center where he is being held on a no bond status.

Even though an arrest has been made, the Anne Arundel County Police is urging anyone with information on this incident or the suspect to contact the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call the Anne Arundel County Tip Line at 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

