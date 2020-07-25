Maryland State Police Investigating Crash Involving Four Fatalities In Prince George’s County

Maryland State Police are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Prince George’s County with multiple fatalities.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m. on July 25, 2020 , troopers from the Forestville Barrack responded to a call for a two vehicle crash on northbound Crain Highway at Croom Station Road in Upper Marlboro.

Responding troopers and county fire and rescue personnel found four people inside one of the vehicles.

EMS personnel from the Prince George’s County Fire Department determined all four people inside the vehicle were deceased.

The driver and apparent sole occupant of the second vehicle reported no injuries, and they were transported to the Forestville Barrack as part of the ongoing investigation.

The cause of the crash is not known, but is under investigation.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team has responded to the scene to conduct the investigation.

Due to the significant scene, the northbound and southbound lanes of Crain Highway have been closed in the area of the intersection with Croom Station Road. Traffic is being detoured onto Chew Road. MDOT State Highway Administration personnel are on the scene to assist with detours around the area.

Additional information will be provided as the investigation progresses.

