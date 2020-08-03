Detectives Release Photos of Person of Interest in Fatal Shooting in Landover

Homicide Unit detectives are asking for the community to call with any information that could help identify the person of interest in a recent fatal shooting in Landover. Detectives would like to talk to the man in this newly-released pictures who we believe could have critical information into the murder of 30-year-old Ronald Henderson, Jr. of Clinton. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment.

On July 18th, at approximately 11:00 am, patrol officers responded to the 2400 block of Kent Village Place for a shooting. The victim was located outside suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Anyone with information on the man in these images is urged to call the Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 20-0034035.

