Detectives in Calvert County Searching for Robbery Suspect

On Wednesday, August 5, 2020, Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputy Det. Buck responded to report of a strong-armed robbery investigation.

The incident occurred at the 7-11 located at 2849 W Chesapeake Beach Road in Chesapeake Beach.

Investigation revealed the suspect entered the store posing as a customer before exiting briefly. Upon returning, he walked behind the counter and forcefully removed US Currency from the victim’s hands. He then removed the cash register drawer and exited the store.

The suspect was last seen operating a Ford Mustang bearing stolen Virginia registration UTG8641. There is noticeable damage to the front passenger fender.

He is described as a black male in his mid-twenties, approximately 5 feet 8 inches and 6 feet tall, weighing between 200-230 pounds. The suspect has been seen wearing a red hooded jacket with a white stripe down the arms and blue/white tennis shoes.

This subject has also committed similar crimes in Prince George’s County.

Anyone who has information about these incidents or suspect is asked to contact Det. Buck at (410) 535-1600 ext. 2765 or Joshua.Buck@calvertcountymd.gov. Please refer to case number 20-41391.

Citizens may also use the ‘Submit a Tip’ feature on our Sheriff’s Mobile app by visiting: https://apps.myocv.com/share/a39520678

