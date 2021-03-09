UPDATE: Four of Five Suspects Charged with Hate Crime in Calvert High School Vandalism Incident Plead Guilty

UPDATE 3/9/2021: On Monday, March 8, 2021, 4 out of the 5 Defendants in the Calvert High School hate crime/vandalism incident plead guilty to their charges of committing a hate crime. Anthony Sellers, Kyle Hill, Cade Meredith and Augustine Aufderheide were each Court ordered to pay $1,300 in restitution. Additionally, each Defendant was sentenced to 3 years in jail with all but 5 days suspended.

The last remaining defendant, Andrew Edge, will stand trial in July.

UPDATE 9/21/2020 @ 1:35 p.m.: A Grand Jury today indicted five individuals in connection with the vandalism incident that occurred at Calvert High School on August 9, 2020.

Augustine Aufderheide, 18, of Prince Frederick; Cade Meredith, 18, of Saint Leonard; Andrew Edge, 18, of Huntingtown; Kyle Hill, 18, of Prince Frederick; and Anthony Sellers, 18, of Saint Leonard were each charged with one count of a hate crime, one count of destruction of property, and one count of fourth degree burglary. The indictments allege that each individual defaced the property of Calvert High School and exhibited animosity against a group because of their race.

The indictments were announced by State’s Attorney Robert Harvey: “Since the date of the incident, the State’s Attorney’s Office, with the assistance of Sheriff’s Department detectives, has continued its investigation and review of this matter. Today’s indictments are the culmination of this investigation.”

The hate crime charges carry a maximum punishment of three years’ incarceration as do the burglary charges. The destruction of property charges carry a maximum punishment of sixty days.

The cases will be tried in the Circuit Court for Calvert County. Assistant State’s Attorney Kyle B. Tores will handle the prosecution. Trial dates have not been set.

UPDATE 8/12/2020 @ 4:50 p.m.: Five individuals have been officially charged in the recent Calvert High School graffiti and malicious destruction of property case from Aug. 9, 2020.

Andrew Edge, 18, of Huntingtown, Cade Allen Meredith, 18, of St. Leonard, Kyle Edward Hill, 19, of Prince Frederick, Augustine Robert Aufderheide, 18, of Prince Frederick and Anthony Joseph Sellers III, 18, of St. Leonard, have been charged with two counts of Malicious Destruction of Property less than $1000 and one count of 4th Degree Burglary each.

On Sunday, August 9, shortly before 5 p.m. Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of vandalism/malicious destruction of property to the football field and clubhouse at Calvert High School located at 520 Fox Run Blvd. in Prince Frederick.

Preliminary investigation revealed a racial slur had been spray painted onto the football field, an outdoor classroom was broken into and damaged, and other areas of the school campus were vandalized with graffiti.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Bureau quickly identified five male suspects.

Anyone with additional information concerning this case is asked to please contact Det. D. Naughton at Dean.Naughton@calvertcountymd.gov.

All updates will be made as soon as they become available.