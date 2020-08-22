VIDEO: Police Investigating Male Shot and Killed in Lexington Park

On Saturday, August 22, 2020, at approximately 12:27 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 21800 block of Ronald Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported shooting.

Police arrived on the scene to find one victim unconscious with shallow breathing and a weak pulse, and reported CPR in progress a short time later.

Emergency medical personnel and firefighters administered life-saving measures for 15 minutes, before pronouncing the male victim deceased on the scene.

Officers collected multiple pieces of evidence, and a large number of shell casings from the area.

Witnesses told SMNEWSNET.COM they heard over 20 gunshots, along with multiple vehicles in the area being struck by gunfire.

No suspect information has been provided, police are actively investigating the shooting.

Updates will be provided when they become available.



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>