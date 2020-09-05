Stolen Vehicle with Two Young Children Inside Has Been Found Safe and Unharmed

UPDATE at 11:04 p.m: The vehicle and both children have been located and are unharmed. Officers will be clearing the area shortly. There will be a press briefing at approximately 11:30pm.

10:50 p.m: Officers are looking for a stolen vehicle with 2 children inside. Vehicle is a silver Nissan Altima (MD 2EC2914) with tinted windows and damage to driver side door.

The vehicle was taken from the Exxon gas station located at the 8100 block of Ritchie Highway heading northbound.

The children in the vehicle are a 2 year old male and a 6 month old male. The suspect is described as a white male with a long sleeve plaid shirt and long pants.

The vehicle is a silver Nissan Altima with Maryland Registration Plates displaying – 2EC2914