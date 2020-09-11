Lexington Park Man Arrested After Carving “Lucifer” Into Woman’s Body – Arrested & Released 2 Days Later After Violating Protective Order

On Sunday, August 27, 2020, deputies from that. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to residence off Willows Road, in Lexington Park, to check the welfare of an adult female victim.

Family members of the victim who live out of state contacted the police because they were concerned for the victim’s welfare. The victim had sent them pictures of injuries she had received after a recent assault.

Police arrived at the residence and spoke to the victim alone, she told them she had been in a relationship and living with Gerald Carter Moirs, 27, of Lexington Park, for months. During the relationship, the victim advised the defendant assaulted her on numerous occasions by punching and strangling her, additionally, the victim advised approximately three days prior, Moirs carved “Lucifer” into her left upper thigh. The victim showed police the fresh carving of “Lucifer” on her upper left thigh. The victim advised the defendant was involved in sadomasochistic sexual abuse with her and enjoyed sexual gratification from hurting her.

Police made contact with Gerald Carter Moirs who acknowledged having verbal arguments with the victim and denied any type of physical abuse. When asked about carving of “Lucifer” into the victim’s leg, the defendant admitted to doing it. Moirse claimed this was a form of sexualgratification and the victim did not tell him he could not do it.

Moirs was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center where he was charged with one count each of first- and second-degree assault.

Moirs was released from jail the next day after posting a cash bond of $2,500.

On August 29, 2020, the victim called police and reported that after Moirs was released from jail, he contacted her in violation of an interim protective order.

The victim advised she and her sister/witness were contacted by a mutual friend advising Gerald Carter Moirs, contacted him via a mutual friend. The mutual friend told police that Moirs contacted him by phone, and during their conversation Moirs asked him to contact the victim, and ask her to drop the charges against him from the domestic assault case.

Police made contact with Moirs and he denied asking the mutual friend to contact the victim for him, he said he knows the mutual friend and admitted they spoke the day before, but the only thing they talked about was the domestic assault case. He advised at no time did he make a request for him to contact the victim to have her drop any charges against him.

After appearing before a judge at a bail hearing, Moirs was released from jail two days later on August 31, on his on own recognizance.

