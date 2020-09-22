UPDATE: Charles County Sheriff’s Office﻿ Investigating Murder at Master Suites Hotel in Waldorf

UPDATE: On Monday, September 21, 2020, at 6:21 p.m., police responded to the area of White Oak Drive and Oak Drive in Waldorf, for the possible shooting.

Dispatchers advised they received one 911 call who reported two black males came out of the woods saying they shot someone.

First arriving Officers arrived on the scene of White Oak Drive and Oak Drive and made contact with a male subject who reported the shooting occurred at the Master Suites Hotel, and provided a room number to the Officers.

Police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the room given by the subject and found an adult male inside of the hotel room unconscious with agonal breathing and a gunshot wound to the upper body.

The adult male victim was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later.

Detectives are continuing their investigation. This does NOT appear to be a random case.

Anyone with information is asked to call 301-932-2222. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous can call Charles County Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS or Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.

Updates will be provided when they become available.



Deputies and detectives from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene of a shooting at the Master Suites hotel in Waldorf.

One person was injured and transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

Additional details will be released when possible.

Charles County Crime Solvers offers rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in criminal cases.

