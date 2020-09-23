VIDEO: Impaired Woman Arrested After Crashing Into STS Bus and Injuring Three People in Lexington Park

On Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at approximately 6:10 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the intersection of Pegg Road and Three Notch Road in Lexington Park, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious with one subject unconscious.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a Ford Fusion and STS bus in the roadway in a t-bone style collision, with one of the occupants on the STS bus unconscious.

One occupant of the bus was transported to an area trauma center for their injuries, and another was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The bus driver was also transported to an area hospital for a check up.

Both of the STS bus occupants were elderly females in wheelchairs, who were on their way to dialysis appointments, and were both conscious and talking to medical personnel prior to transport.

The adult female operator of the Ford Fusion refused treatment for her injuries, and was arrested at the scene by a Trooper from the Maryland State Police after failing field sobriety testing.

Updates will be provided as they become available.



