VIDEO: Firefighters Respond to Motorhome Fire at Firefighters Residence in Callaway

On Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at 8:30 a.m., Chief 6A from the Valley Lee Volunteer Fire Department requested a structure fire assignment at his residence for a motorhome on fire.

Crews from Valley Lee, Bay District, Leonardtown, NAS Patuxent River, and Hollywood responded to 45000 block of Lillian Lane in Callaway, bringing over 30 firefighters to the scene.

Chief 6A used two fire extinguishers prior to the arrival of crews which did not contain the fire that rapidly spread.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in approximately 20 minutes.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal was requested, along with SMECO for a transformer near the camper.

No injuries were reported.

