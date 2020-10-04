Myrtle Beach Police Police Officer / Former Member of Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department Killed in Line of Duty

The Officers and Members of the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department, Inc. stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters of the Myrtle Beach Police Department after Police Officer Jacob Hancher was killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic incident last night (10/3/2020).

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. near the 400 block of 14th Ave South.

“He was a dedicated public servant, who upheld his oath to protect this community, and made the ultimate sacrifice,” Chief of Police for the Myrtle Beach Police Department, Amy Prock, said. “He cared about the people that he served, served with, and absolutely loved Myrtle Beach.”

Hancher had served as a community service officer for four years and as a police officer for just under one year.

Jacob was committed to serving his community, not only as a Police Officer but also as an active Volunteer Firefighter with the Horry County Fire Department.

Additionally, in 2015, Jacob served honorably as a Firefighter at the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department before moving to the Myrtle Beach area.

Although Jacob was with their department for a short time, he was a well-liked and respected member of their team.

We ask everyone to keep Jacob, his family, and the extend public safety family in your thoughts and prayers during this most difficult time.