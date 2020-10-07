Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle/Pedestrian Collision in Waldorf

On Wednesday, October 07, 2020, at approximately 3:55 a.m., Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision on US Route 301 (Crain Hwy) in the area of Gillespie Circle in Waldorf.

Due to the seriousness of the collision, the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack requested a Collision Reconstruction Specialist (CRS) to assume the investigation, and Corporal T. Hooten of the Maryland State Police Annapolis Barrack responded.

A preliminary investigation conducted by Troopers indicates a 2009 Honda Odyssey operated by Muhammad Ali Subhani, 34, of Waldorf, was traveling southbound on US Route 301 in the area of Gillespie Circle. At the same time, an unidentified adult white male was walking in the roadway. The Honda Odyssey collided with the male and he was pronounced deceased.

Troopers are currently working to identify the white male.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact the Duty Officer at the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack at (301) 392-1200.

The investigation is continuing and being investigated by Trooper E. Pettyjohn of the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack and Corporal T. Hooten of the Maryland State Police Annapolis Barrack., Case # 20-MSP-037067.