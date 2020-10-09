UPDATE: Child Found Safe and Unharmed After Two Hour Search in Valley Lee

UPDATE at 2:15 a.m: Police found the child unharmed in the 19440 block of Blake Farm Lane, just under a mile away from his residence.

Firefighters from Bay District, Valley Lee, Hollywood, Leonardtown, Ridge, along with the assistance from Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack and Aviation Division, all responded at approximately 11:50 p.m., to assist the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

No injuries were reported.

11:53 p.m: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is searching the area along Blake Creek Road for Kenneth Le Cadena Jr., white male, 12 years old, Brown eyes, and Brown hair.

He was last seen at 8:20 p.m., leaving his residence at 43655 Potomac Shores Road on a bicycle riding towards Blake Creek Road in Valley Lee He is wearing black shorts, blue shirt and blue Crocs.

If seen please call the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-4040.

There are Deputies and State Police in the area searching for him, with firefighters and emergency medical personnel, and Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 enroute to the area for a search party.