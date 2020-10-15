Three Subjects Flown to Area Trauma Centers After Serious Motor Vehicle Collision in Lusby

On Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at approximately 8:42 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of the Mill Creek Marine at 12565 Rousby Hall Road in Lusby, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with entrapment.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles involved in a head-on collision with three victims trapped. Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 was pre-launched.

Firefighters removed all victims in approximately 30 minutes, with crews requesting a second helicopter for the third victim.

Two victims were transported by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7, and one victim was transported by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2. All three victims were transported to an area trauma center.

Police are investigating the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.