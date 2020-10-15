UPDATE: Murder Suspect in Custody, Police Investigating Homicide in Indian Head

October 15, 2020
Brandon Kiah Slade, 26, of Norfolk, VA

Brandon Kiah Slade, 26, of Norfolk, VA

UPDATE at 8:40 p.m: Brandon Slade has been located and apprehended. The investigation is ongoing and details will be provided when available.

Anyone with information should call Detective Weaver at 301–609-6571. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous can contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office and Officers are currently looking for Brandon Kiah Slade, 26, of Norfolk, VA in reference to a homicide which occurred earlier this afternoon in Indian Head.

Slade is 6’ tall, approximately 225 pounds, African American male, brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark blue tank top with yellow on the front and dark colored shorts, and driving an older white GMC Yukon, Virginia tag UTW-4137.

Anyone with information should call 911. We will update with photos as soon as possible.


Brandon Kiah Slade, 26, of Norfolk, VA

Brandon Kiah Slade, 26, of Norfolk, VA

This entry was posted on October 15, 2020 at 6:43 pm and is filed under All News, Charles News, County, Crime Solvers, Law Enforcement, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.