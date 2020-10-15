UPDATE: Murder Suspect in Custody, Police Investigating Homicide in Indian Head

UPDATE at 8:40 p.m: Brandon Slade has been located and apprehended. The investigation is ongoing and details will be provided when available.

Anyone with information should call Detective Weaver at 301–609-6571. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous can contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.



The Charles County Sheriff’s Office and Officers are currently looking for Brandon Kiah Slade, 26, of Norfolk, VA in reference to a homicide which occurred earlier this afternoon in Indian Head.

Slade is 6’ tall, approximately 225 pounds, African American male, brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark blue tank top with yellow on the front and dark colored shorts, and driving an older white GMC Yukon, Virginia tag UTW-4137.

Anyone with information should call 911. We will update with photos as soon as possible.

