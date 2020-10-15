UPDATE: Virginia Man Apprehended in Pennsylvania After Killing His Mother in Indian Head

UPDATE 10/16/2020: On October 15 at approximately 2:32 p.m., officers responded to the 20 block of Lookout Drive in Indian Head for a report of unknown trouble.

Upon arrival, officers located Leonora Coates-Slade, 47, of Indian Head, deceased with injuries to her upper body.

Initial investigation revealed that Brandon Kiah Slade, 26, of Norfolk, VA, who is Ms. Coates-Slade’s son, was visiting his mother’s home when for reasons not known at this time he assaulted her and fled in a GMC Yukon.

Lookouts and location updates were provided to law enforcement agencies in surrounding areas. Shortly before 8:00 p.m., officers with the Limerick Township Police Department in Limerick, PA located and apprehended Slade without incident. Slade is currently awaiting extradition in Pennsylvania and will be served an arrest warrant upon his return to Maryland for this incident.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Det. E. Weaver at (301) 609-6571. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.



UPDATE at 8:40 p.m: Brandon Slade has been located and apprehended. The investigation is ongoing and details will be provided when available.

Anyone with information should call Detective Weaver at 301–609-6571. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous can contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.



The Charles County Sheriff’s Office and Officers are currently looking for Brandon Kiah Slade, 26, of Norfolk, VA in reference to a homicide which occurred earlier this afternoon in Indian Head.

Slade is 6’ tall, approximately 225 pounds, African American male, brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark blue tank top with yellow on the front and dark colored shorts, and driving an older white GMC Yukon, Virginia tag UTW-4137.

Anyone with information should call 911. We will update with photos as soon as possible.

