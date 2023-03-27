UPDATE: Thompson Found Guilty of First-Degree Murder After Killing a 19-Year-Old in Waldorf for a Pair of Shoes

UPDATE 3/27/2023: Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Friday, March 24, 2023, a Charles County jury, after a 5-day trial, and 3 hours of deliberation, convicted Keishon Javontae Thompson, 20, of the First-Degree Murder of J’Shaun Wallace, 19, as well as related weapon charges.

On December 6, 2020, officers responded to the 2900 block of Business Park Drive in Waldorf for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located victim J’Shaun Wallace with a gunshot wound to the chest. Unfortunately, the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene of the incident.

A review of Wallace’s cell phone, which was found at the scene of the crime, revealed text message exchanges between Thompson and Wallace indicating that the two had previously arranged for Thompson to purchase shoes from Wallace.

On the day of the killing, Wallace and a friend arrived in front of a business located in the 2900 block of Business Park Drive at approximately 8:04 p.m. When Thompson arrived minutes later, he lured Wallace to the back of the building. Surveillance footage captured Wallace handing shoe insoles to Thompson. Shortly thereafter, Thompson is seen on the video producing a handgun from the waistband of his pants. Thompson then shot Wallace once, striking him in the chest. Thompson appeared to make another attempt to shoot Wallace but was unsuccessful.

Wallace’s friend, who remained in his car to wait for Wallace, heard the gunshot, got out of his car, and found Wallace collapsed on the ground. He then called 911. Thompson fled the area before police officers arrived.

During the investigation, a search and seizure warrant was conducted at Thompson’s residence. Clothing was found that was consistent with what the suspect was wearing on the surveillance video. When arrested for this crime, Thompson made admissions of guilt to detectives investigating the incident.

A sentencing date has been set for May 15, 2023.

UPDATE 12/11/2020: Charles County Sheriff’s Office detectives have arrested Keishon Javontae Thompson, 18, of Waldorf, in connection with the murder of J’Shaun Wallace, 19, who was shot and killed on December 6, 2020 in the 2500 block of Business Park Court in Waldorf.

After pursuing leads in the case, detectives identified Thompson as a suspect and obtained an arrest warrant. Detectives, with the assistance of the US Marshals Task Force and the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, located Thompson on December 10 in Bel Air, MD.

A preliminary investigation showed Thompson shot Wallace, who was known to him, during the sale of shoes.

Thompson was charged with first-degree murder and other related charges, and is being held at the Charles County Detention Center without bond.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective J. Feldman at (301) 609-6474. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.

UPDATE 12/7/2020: On Sunday, December 6, 2020, at approximately 8:30 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2500 block of Business Park Court in Waldorf for the report of a shooting.

Officers arrived and located the victim, J’Shaun Jerril Wallace, 19, of Waldorf, behind a building with a gunshot wound.

Life saving measures were attempted but Wallace was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Detectives are working leads and it appears this is an isolated incident.

Additional details are not available at this time.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective J. Feldman at (301) 609-6474. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspect. The investigation is ongoing.

12/6/2020: On Sunday, December 6, 2020, at approximately 8:30 p.m., deputies from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, and fire/ rescue personnel responded to the area of Our Father’s House Ministries Center and Business Park Drive in Waldorf, for the reported shooting.

Officers arrived on the scene to find a single victim with at least one gunshot wound to the upper body with the victim not breathing.

Fire and rescue personnel pronounced the victim deceased on the scene a short time later.

Police are investigating the incident.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement:

Officers currently on the scene of a shooting in the 2500 block of Business Park Court in Waldorf. This appears to be an isolated incident. Please avoid the area. Further details to come. Anyone who witnessed this shooting is asked to call 9-1-1.

