UPDATE: Reward Offered in Recovery of Boy Scouts Trailers Stolen from Church in Huntingtown, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Investigating

UPDATE 12/27/2020: On Tuesday, December 22, 2020, shortly before 9:30 a.m., Calvert County Patrol Deputy DFC P. Wood responded to report of a theft call at the All Saints Episcopal Church located at 100 Lower Marlboro Rd, Huntingtown, MD 20639.

Investigation revealed two trailers belonging to Boy Scouts of America Troop 1792 were stolen from the parking lot of the church.

The first trailer was a 10 foot, 2001 single axle enclosed Home Trailer, silver in color with Boy Scouts of America written on both sides.

The second trailer was a 15 foot dual axle, 2007 Haul Trailer that was silver in color and also had Boy Scouts of America on both sides.

Both trailers have an estimated total value of $8,000.00



Bayside Chevrolet and Toyota are offering a $2500 reward for information leading to the recovery of the stolen trailers and/or an arrest of the theft suspect(s) or person(s) responsible for this crime.

Anyone with information in regards to this case, is asked to please contact Det. M. Mudd at (410) 535-1600 ext. 2469 or email Michael.mudd@calvertcountymd.gov.

