UPDATE: Dunkirk Man Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter After Causing Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision That Killed 50-Year-Old Chesapeake Beach Woman

UPDATE 7/15/2021: Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey announced that Christopher Fuller, 35, of Dunkirk, MD has pleaded guilty to Manslaughter by Motor Vehicle, Causing Life-Threatening Injury While Under the Influence of Alcohol, and two counts of Second Degree Assault.

He will be sentenced August 16, 2021.

On December 23, 2020, members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to West Chesapeake Beach Road and Journey Drive for a serious motor vehicle crash involving three vehicles.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a 2005 Hyundai Elantra operated by Fuller was traveling west on Chesapeake Beach Road when it struck the rear of a 2012 Ford Escape operated by Kerri Lyn Clark, 50, of Chesapeake Beach, MD.

The impact caused the Escape to lose control and cross into oncoming traffic. The Escape then rolled and struck a 2013 Honda CR-V operated by Lisa Ballard Porter, 37, of Owings, MD. The impact caused the Escape to become airborne and leave the roadway. The Escape went over the guardrail and down an embankment where it came to rest on the eastbound side of Chesapeake Beach Road.

Fuller continued driving westbound until his vehicle was stopped by an off-duty Maryland National Capital Park Police officer.

Paramedics responded to the scene and located Ms. Clark who had succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash. Ms. Porter was transported from the scene by helicopter to the Prince George’s County shock trauma unit where she was treated for life-threatening injuries.

Deputies made contact with Fuller and immediately detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath. Members of the Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department attempted to assist Fuller out of the vehicle during which time he became argumentative and spit in the face of a firefighter. Corporal Newcomer of the Maryland State Police attempted to restrain Fuller and in response Fuller spit in Corporal Newcomer’s eye.

Fuller was eventually placed into custody and transported to CalvertHealth Medical Center where a specimen of his blood was taken. A forensic analysis of the specimen revealed the Fuller’s blood alcohol level was .17 – over twice the legal limit – following the crash.

Subsequent investigation revealed that Fuller’s vehicle was traveling 81 mph in a posted 50 mph zone at the time of the crash. Investigators also determined that Fuller was at fault for the crash which took the life of Ms. Clark and caused Ms. Porter to suffer life-threatening injuries.

The State’s Attorney’s Office wishes to commend members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office for their work on this case. A special thanks is extended to Senior Deputy Hardesty and Corporal Bortchevsky of the Calvert County Crash Reconstruction Team for their efforts in leading this investigation. This case was prosecuted by Assistant State’s Attorney Christopher J. Monte.



Christopher Fuller, 34 of Dunkirk was charged with one count of criminally negligent manslaughter with a vehicle, two counts of assault of a police officer/fire/EMS, and one count of resisting arrest and multiple traffic citations.

Fuller was charged with the following:

CR NEG MANSLAUGHTER VEH/VESS

ASSAULT SEC DEG-LE/P&P/FIRE/EMS (2 COUNTS)

RESIST/INTERFERE WITH ARREST

PERSON DRIVING MOTOR VEH. ON (HWY., PUBLIC USE PROPERTY) ON SUSPENDED LIC. AND PRIVILEGE

OPER. MOTOR VEH. WITH (OPERATOR, OCCUPANT UNDER 16 ) NOT RESTRAINED BY (SEAT BELT, CHILD SAFETY SEAT

FAILURE TO CONTROL VEH. SPEED ON HWY. TO AVOID COLLISION

NEGLIGENT DRIVING

RECKLESS DRIVING

FAIL VEH DRIVER IN ACC.TO RPT.(BODILY INJ., DEATH, ATTENDED VEH. DAMAGE,PROP DAMAGE)TO NEAREST POLIC

FAIL OF VEH DRIVER IN(BODILY INJ,DEATH,ATTEND VEH, ATTEND PROP. DAMAGE)ACCIDENT TO EXHIBIT LIC TO PO

FAIL OF DRIVER IN (BODILY INJURY,DEATH,ATTEND VEH, ATTENDED PROPERTY)ACCIDENT TO FURNISH REQ ID

FAILURE OF DRIVER INVOLVED IN ACCIDENT TO RENDER REASONABLE ASSISTANCE TO INJURED PERSON

FAILURE TO RETURN TO REMAIN AT SCENE OF ACCIDENT INVOLVING ATTENDED (VEH.DAMAGE,PROPERTY DAMAGE)

FAILURE TO STOP AFTER ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO ATTENDED (VEH., PROPERTY)

FAILURE TO IMMEDIATELY RETURN AND REMAIN AT SCENE OF ACCIDENT INVOLVING DEATH (2 COUNTS)

FAILURE TO IMMEDIATELY STOP VEHICLE AT SCENE OF ACCIDENT INVOLVING DEATH

FAILURE TO IMMEDIATELY RETURN AND REMAIN AT SCENE OF ACCIDENT INVOLVING BODILY INJURY (2 COUNTS)



Senior Deputy First Class Jeffrey Hardesty of the Crash Reconstruction Team is conducting the investigation of the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact S/DFC Hardesty at (410) 535-2800 or via email: Jeffrey.Hardesty@calvertcountymd.gov.



