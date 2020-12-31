Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision Involving Pedestrian in Waldorf

On Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at approximately 6:15 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Western Parkway and Plaza Drive in Waldorf, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

Crews arrived on the scene to find the victim in the roadway unconscious. Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 was pre-launched to respond.

Firefighters pronounced the victim deceased on the scene at 6:19 p.m.

One witness reported the striking vehicle ran over the victim and fled the scene, however, a short time later, police received a 911 call from a male subject stating he thinks he hit the victim and was waiting for police to arrive on the scene of his location.

Police are investigating the collision, it is unknown if the striking vehicle was located at this time.

Updates will be provided when they become available.