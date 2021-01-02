VIDEO: 3-Alarm Apartment Fire in Oxon Hill Under Investigation, 62 Occupants Displaced with Firefighters Reporting No Injuries

On Friday, January 1, 2020, at approximately 8:30 p.m., firefighters from Prince George’s County responded to 2162 Alice Avenue in Oxon Hill, for the reported apartment on fire.

Dispatcher reported they received multiple 911 calls, with one reporting three children possibly trapped in a third floor apartment.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a three-story garden style apartment complex and reported fire showing from the second floor.

Firefighters immediately made an interior attack on the second floor, with additional units making their way to the third floor to search for the trapped occupants. Crews reported all primary searches of the second and third floor apartments had negative results.

A short time later, crews requested the working fire dispatch and the 2nd alarm, with crews reporting one attack hose line failing, holes on the third floor of the apartment complex, along with the fire extending into the nearby apartments, the neighboring apartment complex, and roof of both complexes. Crews then called for a third alarm.

Police requested medical personnel occupants suffered smoke inhalation, however, Officials reported no injuries as of 11:00 p.m.

This is the fifth structure fire Prince George’s County Fire and Rescue crews responded to on Friday, January 1, 2021. Earlier in the day, firefighters responded to a fatal structure fire in Beltsville.

Updates will be provided when they become available.



