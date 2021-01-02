Police Investigating Fatal Single Vehicle Collision in Lexington Park

January 2, 2021

On Friday, January 1, 2021, at approximately 9:50 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 18901 Point Lookout Road and Willows Road in Lexington Park, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with one subject trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and into a guardrail, with the single occupant unconscious and unresponsive.

Firefighters extricated the victim in approximately 15 minutes. Medical personnel pronounced the victim deceased on the scene.

Police conducted Crash Reconstruction and are investigating the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.


This entry was posted on January 2, 2021 at 7:26 am and is filed under All News, County, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, St. Mary's News, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.