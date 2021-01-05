UPDATE: Critical Missing Person LOCATED – Charles County

UPDATE: Ms. Franch has been located safe and unharmed.

1/5/2021: Detectives from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in locating Rebecca Teresa Franch, 22, who left a location where she was residing in Waldorf on January 4, 2021, at about 8 p.m. and has not returned.

According to family members, Franch may be harmful to herself. Family and doctors are concerned for her safety and well-being. Franch is 5’5”, weighs approximately 135 pounds and has brown hair. She does not have a vehicle, a cell phone or her wallet. It is unknown what type of clothing she is wearing.

Anyone with information about Franch’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective R. McMullen at 301-609-6515 or 301-932-2222.

The investigation is ongoing.