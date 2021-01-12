Police Investigating Serious Motor Vehicle Collision in Waldorf, One Flown to Area Trauma Center

On Monday, January 11, 2021, at approximately 9:57 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Berry Road and Bunker Hill Road in Waldorf, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

A short time later, Dispatchers upgraded the assignment to a motor vehicle collision with entrapment.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles involved with one patient trapped.

Firefighters requested an additional heavy rescue squad and a helicopter a short time later, with the incident command reporting one victim was severely trapped and pinned.

The R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma “Go-Team” was requested approximately 20 minutes later. The GO Team is an specialized team of physicians and certified registered nurse anesthetists. They can be requested by scene/incident commanders for when patients with suspected life-threatening injuries have extrication times that are estimated to exceed one hour. Learn more about the GO Team here.

Firefighters removed the patient from the vehicle at 11:00 p.m., the GO Team was then cancelled.

Emergency medical personnel transported the patient to the awaiting helicopter, where Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 transported them to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

It is unknown if any other injuries were reported.

Police are investigating the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.